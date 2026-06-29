Lionel Scaloni to remain Argentina head coach until 2031

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has reached a verbal agreement to extend the current contract of national team head coach Lionel Scaloni. This decision is linked to the "Albiceleste's" immense success in recent years and the desire to maintain stability within the squad. According to the new agreement, the specialist is expected to lead the team until the end of the 2030 World Cup. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to ESPN Mundial journalist Diego Monroig, negotiations between the parties have been concluded as the national team heads toward the World Cup in North America. The AFA leadership is fully satisfied with Scaloni's work and views him as the foundation of a long-term project. Currently, a "verbal pact" exists between the coach and the association for cooperation intended until 2031.

Stability and new goals

Although a clear decision regarding the future has been made, Lionel Scaloni does not want this news to distract the players during the current competition. Therefore, the official signing ceremony and announcement of the contract have been postponed until the end of the tournament. The coach is focusing all his attention on defending the championship title.

According to Goal.com, Scaloni has become one of the most successful coaches in the history of Argentine football. Under his leadership, the team is not only delivering results but has also found a perfect balance between stars like Lionel Messi and young talents. This is the main factor ensuring Argentina's hegemony on the international stage.

Scaloni's statistics are truly impressive: in 99 games in charge, he has won 72, drawn 18, and suffered only 9 defeats. The next match will be a milestone for the specialist — his 100th game at the helm of the national team.

Architect of historic victories

Taking over the team in 2018, Scaloni quickly made the long-held dreams of the Argentine people come true. The list of achievements under his leadership is substantial:

Copa América winners in 2021 and 2024;

The 2022 Finalissima trophy;

The historic victory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

This series of successes put an end to Argentina's long trophy drought. Now, the AFA aims to extend this "golden era" for as long as possible. The new agreement allows Scaloni to lead the team not only in 2026 but also in the 2030 World Cup, a rare occurrence in modern football.