Major Resignation in Saudi Football: Federation President Apologizes to the Public

The failure of the Saudi Arabia national team to reach the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup has led to serious changes in the country's football. The President of the Football Federation, Yasser Al-Mishal, announced his resignation, taking full responsibility for the unsuccessful result.

The official, who has led the federation since 2019, openly apologized to the fans and announced that the process of electing a new leadership would begin.

Saudi Arabia failed to reach the knockout stage

The team led by Georgios Donis failed to achieve the expected results in the group stage.

The Saudis:

Drew 1:1 with Uruguay;

Drew 0:0 with Cape Verde;

Lost 0:4 to Spain.

Thus, the team was deprived of a ticket to the next stage.

«We did everything in our power»

Yasser Al-Mishal emphasized that the federation leadership used every possible opportunity for the development of Saudi football.

«My colleagues and I did everything we could for the development of Saudi Arabian football. We sincerely tried to realize the dreams and hopes of our country and our fans», he said.

However, the national team's failure to reach the knockout stage of the World Cup did not align with the set goals.

He took full responsibility

The Federation President did not try to justify the result with excuses. On the contrary, he personally accepted responsibility for the failure.

«I take full responsibility for this and apologize to everyone who expected a better result from the national team», Al-Mishal said.

His statement caused significant discussion within the country's football community.

Left before the end of his term

Yasser Al-Mishal announced that he had decided not to serve until the end of his term of office.

According to him, the process of electing a new composition of the board of directors will now begin based on the established rules and regulations.

Indicator Information Year of appointment 2019 Reason for resignation Failure at the 2026 World Cup National team coach Georgios Donis Next step Election of a new board

Will a new era begin in Saudi football?

The resignation of the Federation President indicates that major reforms may begin in Saudi Arabian football.

In recent years, the country has invested heavily in football and set high goals on the international stage. Therefore, the national team's exit in the group stage was a serious blow to the leadership.

Now the new leadership faces the task of rebuilding the national team, restoring the trust of the fans, and achieving worthy results in future major tournaments.

Do you think the federation president's resignation was the right decision, or is the problem not just with the leadership? Leave your opinion in the comments and send this article to football fans.