Supercomputer Predicts Winner of Brazil vs Japan Match

·6·Sport
Supercomputer Predicts Winner of Brazil vs Japan Match

Ahead of the World Cup 2026 play-off (Round of 32) match between Brazil and Japan, starting at 22:00 Tashkent time, the famous Opta analytics center's supercomputer has released its predictions.

This digital system simulated the teams' group stage performances, current squad conditions, and tactical advantages thousands of times. According to mathematical analysis, Carlo Ancelotti's pupils are the clear favorites for this clash.

Opta supercomputer's prediction for the match:

Probable outcome (within 90 minutes)

Probability

Brazil victory

58.3%

Draw (extra time and penalties)

23.6%

Japan victory

18.1%

How did the teams reach the play-offs? The 'Pentacampeões' delivered a confident performance in the group stage, finishing first in Group C with 7 points. The 'Samurai', known for producing unexpected results, secured their play-off spot by finishing second in a challenging Group F with 5 points.

Although the numbers and mathematics favor Brazil, play-off matches are always beautiful for their unexpected scenarios. Japan's disciplined defense and terrifying speed on the wings could pose a serious challenge to the favorites.

In particular, the prediction that nearly a quarter of the game (23.6%) will end in a draw during regular time suggests that fans may be in for nerve-wracking extra time or a penalty shootout.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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