Brazil vs Japan: Follow the Round of 16 match with us

Brazil and Japan are facing off in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. The score is 0-0 in the 18th minute of the match taking place at the stadium in Houston.

Brazil is currently dominating possession at 60%, while Japan has 40%. Brazil also leads 3-1 in total shots, with a 1-0 lead in shots on target.

Brazil has completed 138 passes with 90% accuracy. Japan has made 58 passes with 91% accuracy. Brazil leads 2-1 in corner kicks.

So far, both teams have received one yellow card. No red cards or offsides have been recorded.

We will cover goals, dangerous chances, cards, substitutions, and other key events in a live text commentary on our website.

Live text commentary