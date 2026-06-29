Brazil vs Japan: Follow the Round of 16 match with us

·344·Sport
Brazil vs Japan: Follow the Round of 16 match with us

Brazil and Japan are facing off in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. The score is 0-0 in the 18th minute of the match taking place at the stadium in Houston.

Brazil is currently dominating possession at 60%, while Japan has 40%. Brazil also leads 3-1 in total shots, with a 1-0 lead in shots on target.

Brazil has completed 138 passes with 90% accuracy. Japan has made 58 passes with 91% accuracy. Brazil leads 2-1 in corner kicks.

So far, both teams have received one yellow card. No red cards or offsides have been recorded.

We will cover goals, dangerous chances, cards, substitutions, and other key events in a live text commentary on our website.

Live text commentary

Live reportLIVE
22
Lucas Paquetá (Brazil) sent a long pass to Danilo, but it was too powerful and the chance was missed. The ball went out of play. Throw-in for Japan.
11
Keito Nakamura (Japan) delivered a beautiful pass into the penalty area, but the defender intercepted it to clear the danger.
1
Today's match has started. Brazil kicks off. Today's referee is Mauricio Mariani.
20
Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) delivered a beautiful cross, but the defense cleared the danger.
1
Today's match has started. Brazil kicks off. Today's referee is Mauricio Mariani.
14
Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) hit the corner kick too high. The ball went out of play. Corner for Japan.
1
Today's match has started. Brazil kicks off. Today's referee is Mauricio Mariani.
16
Daichi Kamada (Japan) failed to convert the free kick — the goalkeeper set up the wall well. Great defending! The referee and his assistant pointed to the corner flag. Corner kick for Japan.
8
Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) takes a long-range free kick. A beautiful cross, but the goalkeeper comes out and claims the ball.
1
Today's match has started. Brazil kicks off. Today's referee is Mauricio Mariani.
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