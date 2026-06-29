Monza announce new head coach: Ivan Juric to lead the team

Monza have officially announced the appointment of Ivan Juric as head coach. The 50-year-old Croatian specialist replaces Paolo Bianco.

Monza will compete in Serie A again in the new season. Therefore, the club management has entrusted the task of keeping the team in the top flight to an experienced coach.

Monza return to Serie A

After spending one season in Serie B, the club has successfully returned to Italy's top division.

The main goal now is to build a competitive squad in Serie A and maintain their place among the elite.

Ivan Juric has become the central figure of this new project.

Juric replaces Paolo Bianco

According to the official club statement, the 50-year-old specialist has taken over the team's management following Paolo Bianco.

Juric knows the environment of Italian football well and has experience working at various clubs. Monza's management believes he can adapt the team to a disciplined, physically strong, and organized style of play.

Short spell at Atalanta

Ivan Juric previously managed Atalanta.

He worked at the Bergamo-based club for six months, overseeing 15 official matches.

Stats Result Matches played 15 Wins 4 Draws 8 Losses 3

While Atalanta suffered few defeats under Juric, the high number of draws affected the stability of the results.

Tough task awaits the new coach

The first season is always difficult for a team returning to Serie A.

Monza will need to:

strengthen the squad;

adapt to the high pace;

ensure defensive stability;

collect points against strong opponents

among other tasks that must be resolved.

Juric's experience in the Italian championship could be of crucial importance in this process.

Can Monza stay in the elite?

The club's return to Serie A was a great joy for the fans. But now the main test begins.

Whether Ivan Juric can quickly instill his style and turn Monza into a stable top-flight club is a question the new season will answer.

Do you think Ivan Juric can keep Monza in Serie A? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article with fans of Italian football.