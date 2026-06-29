Sam Kerr returns to USA: Australian star signs with Gotham FC

One of the brightest stars of women's football, Australian forward Sam Kerr, has opened a new chapter in her career. After parting ways with England's Chelsea, the experienced player has signed a long-term contract with the reigning US champions, Gotham FC. This transfer is being hailed as one of the most sensational deals in the women's football market. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to official club data, Sam Kerr has signed a deal with Gotham FC running until 2030. This agreement marks the forward's return to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). It is worth noting that Kerr previously played for three seasons with Sky Blue FC, a predecessor of this team.

Six years of success with Chelsea

Sam Kerr spent the last six years at London's Chelsea, where she became a true legend. With the English club, she won the Women's Super League (WSL) title five times and twice became the tournament's top scorer, winning the Golden Boot. Additionally, she has six various domestic cups to her name.

According to Gotham FC President Yael Averbuch West, Kerr is considered one of the strongest players of her generation. Her winning mentality and ability to decide the fate of a game in an instant are expected to open new horizons for the team. Sam will join her new team in July, once the international transfer certificate is finalized.

A new challenge after injury

Interestingly, Sam Kerr is the only player in NWSL history to be named the league's Most Valuable Player (MVP) twice. However, due to a knee injury (ACL) sustained in 2024 that kept her off the pitch for a long time, she did not meet the 'High Impact Player' (HIP) status in the league. Nevertheless, Gotham FC used specially allocated funds to bring her into their ranks.

"I am very excited to be returning to Gotham FC and this city. This club holds an important place in my career. Currently, the team's ambitions are very high, and I want to contribute to new victories," Sam Kerr stated in her official announcement.

Gotham FC expanded its financial capabilities to complete this transfer. Specifically, by selling defender Lilly Realen to Boston Legacy FC, the club generated an additional $350,000. Now, the team aims to defend its championship title together with Sam Kerr.