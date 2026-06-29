The Arena project, one of the world's most prestigious platforms for evaluating AI models, has reached an annual revenue of $100 million just eight months after starting its commercial operations. Founded in 2023 by UC Berkeley researchers, this startup quickly evolved from an open-source research project into a major tech business. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news says.

The Arena platform is well-known among users for its popular leaderboard. The system's operation is simple: a user sends a prompt and compares the answers provided by two different models (for example, ChatGPT and Claude), marking which one is better. To date, over 10 million such evaluations have been carried out on the platform, serving as a key criterion for objectively measuring AI capabilities.

Revenue source and commercial success

Although the public leaderboard is free, the company launched the AI Evaluations service last September. According to TechCrunch, this service provides large laboratories and enterprises with deep analytical data on the performance efficiency of their models. According to Arena founder and CEO Anastasios Angelopoulos, many still consider the project a non-profit open-source platform, but real indicators prove otherwise.

The $100 million figure achieved by the company is recorded as Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). Importantly, when Arena attracted investment in January of this year with a valuation of $1.7 billion, its annual revenue was only $30 million. This shows that revenue has grown more than threefold in a few months.

Competition and market trends

Currently, Arena competes in the market with large companies that perform human-assisted data labeling, such as Scale AI, Mercor, and Surge. AI developers feel a great need for such services to further refine (post-training) their models after training. For example, the annual revenue of companies operating in this field, such as Mercor and Handshake, is already estimated at around $1 billion.

The Arena platform creates rankings not only for text models but also in areas such as coding, vision, and image generation. The recently introduced Agent Mode function allows for the evaluation of complex and long-term workflows. For Uzbek users and developers, this platform remains the most reliable source for determining which AI model is currently the most powerful.