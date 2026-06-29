Reforms at Arsenal: Major Changes in Mikel Arteta's Staff

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta continues to implement serious reforms within his technical staff. It has been revealed that Tom Allen, the club's head of sports science and physical performance, is leaving the team after years of service. This decision follows extensive internal reviews and the need to improve the players' physical condition. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to BBC Sport, Allen's departure is part of a strategy to completely overhaul the medical and physical preparation system at the North London club. Tom Allen joined Arsenal from Aston Villa in 2017. He is a specialist with nine years of experience, spanning the final years of the legendary Arsène Wenger era and the entire tenure of Mikel Arteta.

Club management has carefully examined the frequent injuries and absences of key players in recent seasons. To eliminate these factors that negatively impact the team's results, Mikel Arteta decided to conduct an independent analysis in collaboration with his trusted associate, Spanish physiotherapist Joaquín Acedo. The results of this analysis led to the personnel changes.

Updates in the Medical Staff

Tom Allen's departure is not the only loss in the team's medical department. Last month, the club's head of medicine, Dr. Zafar Iqbal, was also unexpectedly relieved of his duties. Additionally, lead physical performance coach Sam Wilson, who has worked within the Arsenal system for 12 years, is leaving the team. According to The Telegraph, Wilson is expected to continue his career at another major European club.

Mikel Arteta's high-intensity tactical style demands immense physical power from the players. The coach's cautious approach to squad rotation and the heavy load placed on key players have increased the risk of injury. Last season, the long-term absences of leaders such as Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, and Kai Havertz cost Arsenal dearly in the race for the Champions League and the Premier League title.

Consequently, club management considers injury prevention and the modernization of player recovery processes a priority. The newly appointed specialists will be tasked with raising the team's physical condition to an elite level and ensuring the readiness of the starting lineup during the decisive stages of the season. These changes are expected to further enhance Arsenal's chances of competing for trophies next season.