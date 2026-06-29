A New Era of Programming: Cursor Releases Mobile App to Manage Code Agents

Cursor, one of the leaders in the AI-powered programming tools market, has introduced its new mobile app for iOS devices. This step allows developers to manage and control the coding process directly via smartphone. This update is a significant sign that the programming world is moving away from traditional methods toward working with autonomous agents. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

The new mobile app is closely linked to the changes in version 2.0 of the Cursor platform introduced in October. At that time, the company focused its primary attention on independently operating "coding agents." Now, users can launch new agents via their phones or remotely continue projects started on a computer. This significantly reduces the need for a developer to be tied to their workstation.

Integration of Coding Agents and Mobile Platforms

This move by Cursor aligns with the general trend in the field. Previously, giants like Anthropic and OpenAI had also launched mobile apps for their AI tools. However, Cursor stands out by specializing specifically in the automation of the coding process. Now, instead of manually editing complex codebases, developers guide agents using high-level prompts.

According to experts, AI tools are taking coding to an increasingly abstract level. That is, humans are shifting from writing direct lines of code to acting as supervisors over code-writing agents. This reduces the need for multi-monitor workstations and turns communication with remote agents via smartphone into a primary work tool.

Developer Habits are Changing

According to ixbt.com, even industry leaders have begun transitioning to this new format. For example, Boris Cherny, head of the Claude Code division at Anthropic, noted in a recent interview that he performs almost all of his programming work on a smartphone. According to him, if someone had told him six months ago that he would be coding on a smartphone, he wouldn't have believed it.

This news is also of great importance for Uzbek developers. As remote work and the use of AI tools become more popular in the local IT market, the Cursor mobile app allows project management on the go, in transport, or in situations where a computer is unavailable. This is expected to take work efficiency to a new level.

In conclusion, the release of the Cursor mobile app is not just a convenience, but a shift in programming philosophy. In the future, the ability to give the correct instructions to AI will become more important than the programming language itself. Currently, the app is only open to iOS users, but it is expected to expand to other platforms in the near future.