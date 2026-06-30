Eldor Shomurodov shares heartfelt thoughts after the World Cup

·51·Sport
Eldor Shomurodov shares heartfelt thoughts after the World Cup

Eldor Shomurodov, captain and all-time top scorer of the Uzbekistan national team, shared his emotions following their historic participation in the 2026 World Cup.

The national team leader noted that a childhood dream had come true, while openly admitting that the results were not as expected. Nevertheless, he stated that this World Cup provided him with incomparable experience and even greater motivation.

«A childhood dream came true»

Eldor Shomurodov posted photos from the World Cup on his Instagram page, writing about the historic debut.

«Since childhood, I have dreamed of stepping onto the World Cup pitch. Today, that dream became a reality. These were emotions that are difficult to express in words», he said.

As it was the first time in Uzbekistan's history that they participated in the final stage of the World Cup, this tournament held special significance for every player.

Results were not as expected

Under the leadership of Fabio Cannavaro, Uzbekistan played three matches in Group K.

National team:

  • 1:3 against Colombia;

  • 0:5 against Portugal;

  • 1:3 against DR Congo

with these scorelines, they missed the opportunity to advance.

Thus, our national team exited the competition in the group stage.

Shomurodov spoke openly about this:

«Of course, not everything went as we imagined. The result could have been better».

«This path made me even stronger»

Despite the defeats, the national team captain emphasized that he learned important lessons from the World Cup.

In his opinion, the 2026 World Cup:

  • provided great experience;

  • strengthened him mentally;

  • increased motivation for the future;

  • showed the need to become even stronger.

«This path made me stronger, gave me incomparable experience, and granted me even greater motivation to strive forward», Shomurodov wrote.

Entered history at the World Cup

Eldor Shomurodov scored Uzbekistan's second goal at the World Cup.

Thus, he became one of the players in the country's football history to score at a World Cup.

His strike was also included by FIFA in the nomination for the most beautiful goals of the World Cup group stage.

National team record holder

Shomurodov is the most productive player in the history of the Uzbekistan national team.

Metric

Result

National team appearances

95

Goals scored

45

Status

Uzbekistan record holder

Goals at 2026 World Cup

1

Throughout the World Cup, he was one of the national team's best players due to his experience and leadership qualities.

Growing interest in Shomurodov

After the World Cup, club interest in the Uzbek striker has intensified.

According to reports, Istanbul Basaksehir has received offers for Shomurodov from Turkish clubs Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor.

This creates new transfer possibilities for the player's future.

«We will continue to move forward»

Shomurodov concluded his message by expressing gratitude to everyone who supported him.

«Thank you to everyone who was with me and supported me on my way. We will continue to move forward».

Although Uzbekistan's first World Cup did not yield the expected results, Shomurodov's words showed that the team is preparing to return even stronger after this experience.

Do you think Eldor Shomurodov was Uzbekistan's best player at the 2026 World Cup? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with football fans.

Eldor ShomurodovUzbekistanFabio CannavaroColombiaPortugal
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