Chinese Billionaire Sentenced to 30 Years in US Prison

Gu Wengui, once known as one of China's wealthiest entrepreneurs, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the US for a massive financial fraud case. The court found him guilty of organizing a multi-billion dollar fraud scheme.

The former real estate mogul left China in 2017 and moved to the US, where he presented himself as a critic of the Chinese Communist Party. He also succeeded in gathering thousands of followers online.

However, Gu Wengui was later found guilty of charges related to racketeering, fraud, and money laundering.

New York Judge Analisa Torres noted that Gu Wengui exploited the trust of people supporting the establishment of democracy in China, using their funds to finance his own luxurious lifestyle.

The BBC attempted to contact Gu Wengui's representatives for comment on the sentence.

Gu Wengui, also known as Miles Guo and Ho Wan Kwok, had the sentence announced in a courtroom filled with his supporters.

US Prosecutor Sean S. Buckle stated that instead of using legal opportunities, Gu Wengui abused the trust of thousands of people for his own personal gain and greed.

«Today's sentence shows that neither fame nor wealth places anyone above the law. Those who enrich themselves by deceiving families will face severe punishment,» the prosecutor said.

Before leaving China, Gu Wengui amassed great wealth in real estate and had close ties with the country's government. He later sought political asylum in the US after high-ranking Chinese officials accused him of corruption.

In the US, he became a fierce critic of the Chinese Communist Party and built a large audience among local Chinese residents.

According to the prosecution, between 2018 and 2023, Gu Wengui raised over $1 billion by attracting his online followers to various investment and cryptocurrency projects.

Investigation data shows that these funds were spent on expensive assets, including a 50,000-square-foot luxury mansion, a $1 million Lamborghini, and a $37 million yacht.

Gu Wengui denied the charges, claiming that the collected funds were used to finance his political activities.

He also established close ties with Steve Bannon, a former advisor to US President Donald Trump. In 2020, the two announced the 'New Federal State of China' initiative, aimed at overthrowing the Chinese Communist Party.

That same year, Steve Bannon was arrested on a yacht belonging to Gu Wengui in Connecticut. He was charged in a separate fraud case related to fundraising for the US-Mexico border wall.

Bannon later pleaded guilty to fraud charges in a Manhattan court and was given a three-year suspended sentence. He also faced federal charges, but the case was dropped after Donald Trump pardoned him in the final hours of his presidency.