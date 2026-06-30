Unique Gold Ring with 321 Diamonds Gifted to Trump

·2·World
Unique Gold Ring with 321 Diamonds Gifted to Trump

The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) presented US President Donald Trump with a gold ring adorned with 321 natural diamonds to mark the 250th anniversary of the country's independence. The gift was delivered to Bill White, the US Ambassador to Belgium, as announced on the organization's Facebook page.

It was reported that the unique ring is made of gold and set with 321 natural diamonds and an additional 75 precious stones. This presentation is regarded as a symbol of the long-standing economic and trade relations between the two countries.

According to the AWDC, the US has been one of Antwerp's most important trading partners for many years. A large portion of the natural diamonds sold in the city are ultimately delivered to American buyers.

“We want this ring to become a unique symbol of the close economic cooperation and strong ties between our countries,” the center's statement reads.

The center also specifically emphasized that only natural diamonds were used in the creation of the ring.

“It is difficult to distinguish between natural and synthetic diamonds with the naked eye. However, there is a huge difference in terms of their origin, rarity, value, and status,” noted the AWDC.

For reference, Antwerp has been recognized as the diamond capital of the world for over 500 years. Nearly 80 percent of the world's mined rough diamonds are traded through the city's exchanges.

Additionally, the famous diamond district of Antwerp houses the offices and representative offices of 1,700 diamond companies from various countries around the world.

According to historical sources, the world's first official diamond exchange was established in this city in 1863. Today, the area is home to the Antwerp World Diamond Centre and four major trading exchanges.

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