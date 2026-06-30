Uzbekistan football pride Eldor Shomurodov turns 31

Eldor Shomurodov, captain of the Uzbekistan national team and forward for Turkey's Istanbul Bashakshehir, celebrated his 31st birthday yesterday.

The talented footballer was born on June 29, 1995, in the Jarqo‘rg‘on district of the Surxondaryo region. He took his first steps in football at the age of 6 and has since become one of the country's most famous players through hard work and talent.

Throughout his career, Shomurodov has played successfully for Mash’al and Bunyodkor in Uzbekistan, Rostov in Russia, and Genoa and Roma in Italy. In 2025, he moved from Roma to Istanbul Bashakshehir on loan, before the Turkish club later acquired his full transfer rights.

Thousands of football fans are congratulating Eldor Shomurodov on his birthday on social media, wishing him great success in the new season.