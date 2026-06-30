Neymar mocks German economist's failed prediction on social media

Brazil star Neymar mocked German economist Joachim Klement on his social media page following a victory over Japan in the 2026 World Cup. Klement had predicted a Japanese victory using his mathematical model, but the result on the pitch contradicted the expert's calculations. This was reported by Goal.com reporting states.

In the Round of 16 of the World Cup, the Brazil national team secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Japan. After the match, Neymar posted ironically on X (formerly Twitter) addressing Klement: "Mr. Joachim Klement... please, try again in the next World Cup." With this, the footballer emphasized that the economist's assumptions about Brazil's exit from the tournament were baseless.

Mathematical model and unexpected defeat

Joachim Klement is no mere amateur; he was known as a mathematician and economist who accurately predicted the World Cup winners in 2014, 2018, and 2022. Before the tournament, relying on his model, he stated that the current generation of Brazil was not in peak form, while Japan, conversely, had become a strong team. Although his prediction seemed unexpected and even absurd to many, the expert trusted his calculations.

During the match, Brazil, led by Carlo Ancelotti, indeed faced serious resistance. The Japan national team kept the five-time world champions anxious until the end of the game. However, at the end of the match, Raphinha's activity and a goal scored by Gabriel Martinelli following a pass from Bruno Guimaraes sent the "Seleção" to the next stage.

Neymar's "hunt" continues

According to Goal.com, Neymar did not stop at laughing at the mistake regarding Japan. He also followed the economist's other predictions. Klement had predicted that the Netherlands national team would become champions in this tournament. But after the Dutch lost the opportunity to Morocco in a penalty shootout, Neymar stepped in again.

The Brazilian forward left another short and concise message in response to the economist: "You were wrong again." This situation sparked great interest among social media users, once again demonstrating the footballer's characteristic humorous personality.

The Brazil national team continues its journey in the tournament, and the mental state of leaders like Neymar undoubtedly has a positive impact on the team's overall mood. For economist Klement, this year's tournament put an end to his series of invincible predictions. It was proven once again that mathematical calculations in football cannot always withstand the will and skill on the pitch.