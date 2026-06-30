Manchester City Chairman makes key statement about Mareska

·31·Sport
Manchester City Chairman makes key statement about Mareska

Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak commented on the appointment of Enzo Mareska as the team's head coach.

The club chief emphasized that the Italian specialist's character, working style, and vision of football fully align with the Citizens' future plans.

"These are exactly the qualities we need"

Khaldoon Al Mubarak described Mareska as a coach who always strives for new challenges and aims for high results.

"Enzo brings charisma, a great passion for work, and high football intelligence to the team. These are exactly the qualities we need," he said.

According to the club chief, Mareska's vision of modern football and loyalty to his ideas will be a significant advantage for City.

His return to the club was seen as a natural step

Mareska has previously worked within the Manchester City system and knows the club's environment well.

Al Mubarak called his return an expected and logical decision.

"We are pleased that he is returning to a club whose goals and dreams fully align with his own," said the club chief.

He noted that this decision was a natural step for both Mareska and Manchester City.

A suitable squad is ready for Mareska

Khaldoon Al Mubarak noted that all conditions are available at the club for the new coach to implement his ideas.

At Mareska's disposal will be:

  • high-level players;

  • developed club infrastructure;

  • a strong coaching staff;

  • a modern football system.

The club management believes the Italian specialist will make effective use of these opportunities.

"We look forward to his contribution with great interest"

Al Mubarak expects the new head coach to make a significant contribution to the team's future success.

"We look forward with great interest to seeing how he contributes to the club's future success. Welcome, Enzo," he told the club's official website.

Mareska replaces Guardiola

Enzo Mareska has replaced Pep Guardiola as the head coach of Manchester City.

Thus, a new era begins at the club. Now the main question is: can Mareska maintain the high standards left by Guardiola?

Do you think Enzo Mareska will be successful at Manchester City? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with football fans.

Manchester CityKhaldun Al-MubarakEnzo MarescaGuardiola
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