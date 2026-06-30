Tragedy in Portugal National Team: Cristiano Ronaldo and Teammates Support Ricardo Carvalho

A tragedy has struck the Portugal national team camp. The father of assistant coach and legendary defender Ricardo Carvalho, Manuel Ribeiro de Carvalho, passed away at the age of 69. This sad news has deeply saddened the team members as they prepare for the decisive stages of the World Cup. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

At the training base in Florida, the players, led by captain Cristiano Ronaldo, held a special gathering to support Ricardo Carvalho. According to Goal.com, the entire team formed a circle in the center of the pitch, holding each other's shoulders to pay their respects to the deceased. These moments became a vivid example of unity and solidarity within the team.

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo spoke privately with his former teammate and current coach to offer comfort. The warm relationship between these two stars, who played together for the national team for many years, was clearly evident in these difficult moments. Following this, the 48-year-old specialist left the US base to return to his family.

Federation Statement and Team Solidarity

The Portuguese Football Federation issued an official statement regarding this loss. Deep condolences were expressed to the coach's family, emphasizing that the entire country's football community stands with Ricardo Carvalho. The Federation's message stated: "We are with you. Stay strong, Ricardo Carvalho".

Ricardo Carvalho has been working in head coach Roberto Martinez's staff since 2023. His vast experience plays a crucial role in shaping Portugal's defensive line. It remains unknown whether the experienced specialist will return to the team before the play-off stage matches.

Psychological state before the match against Croatia

This event is expected to be a psychological test for the Portugal national team. Roberto Martinez's pupils will face Croatia on Thursday in Toronto as part of the Round of 16. The team members aim to win this match and dedicate the victory to Carvalho's family.

The Portugal national team is currently on an eight-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. After drawing their last match against Colombia, the team must now stop the Croatian attack, which has been scoring in every game. Along with physical preparation, their psychological recovery after this event may determine the outcome of the match.

As a reminder, as a player, Ricardo Carvalho made 89 appearances for the Portugal national team and won the 2016 European Championship. His coaching career has also started successfully, having previously gained experience at the French club Marseille.