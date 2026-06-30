Anomalous Heat in Europe Boosts Hisense Air Conditioner Sales

·21·Technology
Anomalous Heat in Europe Boosts Hisense Air Conditioner Sales

The abnormal heat observed on the European continent has caused a real boom in the home appliance market. Specifically, the Chinese tech giant Hisense Group announced that air conditioner sales in the Western European market grew by more than 20% in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year. This was reported by ixbt.com based on the company's report. report states.

The most surprising figures were recorded in the French market. According to data, demand for Hisense air conditioners in this country has increased by over 100% within a year. Such a sharp increase was unexpected not only for manufacturers but also for retail chains. Currently, installation queues for cooling systems across France are fully booked until the end of August.

Logistics and Shortage Issues

In Italy, Spain, and other Southern European countries, Hisense portable air conditioners are almost completely sold out. Retailers are facing serious product shortages. Wei Chi, Hisense's marketing manager for Europe, commented on the situation, noting that while the hot weather arrived relatively late this year, the sharp temperature rise over the last two weeks has driven demand to uncontrollable levels.

Currently, finding portable cooling devices has become a difficult task in countries such as Italy, the Czech Republic, and Poland. To eliminate the deficit, company management is redistributing the supply chain between various European regions and placing urgent orders with factories.

Localization and Market Competition

According to Hisense representatives, the company has strengthened localized research and development (R&D) to better meet the needs of consumers in different regions. This allows the brand to bring products adapted to European standards and climate conditions to market faster. It is worth noting that such high demand is not limited to just one brand.

Previously, another major manufacturer, Gree, also reported that all its stocks in Europe had been sold out. Experts believe that as a result of global climate change, rising summer temperatures in Europe will turn air conditioners from luxury items into necessities in the coming years. This will ensure steady growth of the cooling systems market in Europe, similar to what has occurred in hot-climate regions like Uzbekistan.

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