England's confident victory against Panama was not only a team success but turned into a true benefit for young star Jude Bellingham. With his performance on the pitch and leadership qualities, he proved that he is becoming the main driving force of English football today. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

After the match, Bellingham, cheered by fans to the sounds of the famous "Hey Jude" song echoing in the stadium, recorded the best stats for key passes, successful dribbles, and ball recoveries. According to Goal.com, his contributions within 70 minutes serve as a perfect example of a modern midfielder's game.

Harry Kane and Bellingham: The battle for the Ballon d'Or

Although Harry Kane remains one of the main contenders for the Ballon d'Or, having scored nearly 70 goals for club and country during the season, Bellingham's impact on the pitch takes on a different significance. Much like Lionel Messi, he has risen to the level of a talisman who takes responsibility in difficult situations and can decide the fate of the game.

Notably, a few weeks before the start of the tournament, Bellingham's place in the starting lineup was questioned. In the England national team led by Thomas Tuchel, there was strong competition between him and Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers. At that time, Bellingham's chances were rated lower due to a slight dip in form at Real Madrid.

However, the group stage matches in North America put an end to all doubts. Jude Bellingham not only scored and assisted but also played actively in defense, securing two victories for his team. His self-confidence and skill on the pitch are expected to be the key factor in England's deep run in this tournament.

Now, Thomas Tuchel's previous cautious views on Bellingham seem somewhat strange. While the coach initially saw him as one of 14-15 candidates for the starting lineup, it is now impossible to imagine England's attacking game without Jude. This indicates that the young footballer has achieved immense growth not only technically but also mentally.