Jurgen Klopp gives unexpected answer about Germany national team

Jurgen Klopp has reacted to the rumors about the possibility of becoming the head coach of the Germany national team. The specialist, who had successful stints at Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, said he has not seriously discussed the matter yet.

Although his name is being mentioned among potential candidates for the Germany squad, Klopp emphasized that now is not the time to talk about it.

"I haven't even thought about it yet"

In an interview with Magenta TV, Klopp was asked about the possibility of taking over the Germany national team.

"I haven't even thought about it yet. I fully understand that my candidacy is being considered, but it is not the right time to talk about it now," he said.

Thus, the specialist did not completely close the door to the national team, but indicated that there is no definite decision for now.

Why is Klopp's name mentioned so often?

Jurgen Klopp is considered one of the most famous and successful coaches in Europe.

During his career, he:

achieved great success in Germany with Borussia Dortmund;

led Liverpool to the pinnacle of English and European football;

became known for his high-pressing and attacking style of football;

gained a reputation for his ability to inspire players.

For this reason, Klopp's name naturally comes up every time the Germany national team records a poor result.

Germany failed to get past Paraguay

Led by Julian Nagelsmann, Germany faced Paraguay in the 1/16 finals of the 2026 World Cup.

While full and extra time ended 1:1, the Germans were defeated 3:4 in the penalty shootout.

This result caused great dissatisfaction and debate among the German football community.

Nagelsmann does not plan to leave

Despite the failure, Julian Nagelsmann stated that he has no intention of leaving his post for now.

Therefore, Klopp's arrival at the Germany national team remains only at the level of speculation and discussion.

Information Details Current coach Julian Nagelsmann 2026 World Cup result Exited in the 1/16 finals Potential candidate Jurgen Klopp Klopp's answer Hasn't thought about it yet

Will a new era begin in Germany?

Although Nagelsmann plans to stay in his position, Germany's consecutive failures at World Cups may increase the pressure further.

While Klopp did not give a definitive answer, his words showed that this option is not entirely ruled out for the future.

Do you think the Germany national team needs Jurgen Klopp, or should Nagelsmann be given another chance? Leave your opinion in the comments and send this article to football fans.