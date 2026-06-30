1-Ton Elephant Seal Has Been Amazing Everyone for 5 Years

·31·World
1-Ton Elephant Seal Has Been Amazing Everyone for 5 Years

A nearly 1-ton elephant seal nicknamed Nil, living on Australia's Tasmania island, has been regularly coming ashore for the last five years, attracting the attention of locals and tourists. He comes to land to rest and molt after long ocean journeys.

Nil's visits usually lead to unexpected situations. He sometimes blocks roads, knocks over road signs and cones, approaches people freely, and even stretches out to sleep on lawns in front of houses. Because of this, he has become a frequent hero of social media discussions.

A large seal lying on the roadside and on a lawn next to orange cones.

Experts remind that although Nil may seem harmless in appearance, he is still a wild animal. Therefore, citizens are advised not to approach him. Officials have been taking measures to carefully guide him back to the shore each time.

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