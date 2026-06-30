18-Day-Old Baby Gives Mother Strength Under the Rubble

·38·World
18-Day-Old Baby Gives Mother Strength Under the Rubble

The struggle for survival of a woman who remained under the rubble with her 18-day-old baby following a powerful earthquake in Venezuela has captured the world's attention. Dayana Patino, who was pulled out alive by rescuers, spoke about the terrifying moments she endured.

She says that even in the darkest moments, her newborn son, Juan David, gave her the strength and hope to live.

“As long as he was alive, I had no right to give up. Every time, I would touch his nose to check if he was breathing,” says Dayana.

Hope under the rubble

The powerful earthquake that struck Venezuela on June 24 became one of the most tragic natural disasters in the country's history. According to official reports, as of June 29, at least 1,450 people have died, and tens of thousands are missing. Although search and rescue operations are still ongoing, the chances of finding survivors are rapidly diminishing.

Amidst this tragedy, the rescue of Dayana and her 18-day-old son is being hailed as a true miracle. Videos of the rescue process have reached the hearts of millions on social media. Little Juan David has become a symbol of hope for many.

“I just held my baby tight”

At the time of the earthquake, Dayana was washing dishes in her apartment on the eighth floor in the city of La Guaira. At first, she thought the shaking was just a minor tremor. But a few seconds later, the situation changed drastically.

The mother immediately took her baby into her arms. Then the entire building began to collapse.

“I felt like I was flying in the air. Then it felt like I was sinking into water and soil. I am still surprised how I didn't let go of my baby,” she says.

The woman trapped under the rubble initially screamed for help. However, realizing that no one could hear her, she decided to conserve her energy. After that, she only called for help when she heard voices or footsteps nearby.

The voice that reached the rescuers

Although Dayana's left leg was pinned under concrete slabs and her head was squeezed between rocks, she tried not to lose her composure.

After a while, she heard her brother's voice and responded with all her might. Her brother promised to save her, giving her hope.

On the evening of June 25, as a result of a complex rescue operation, the mother and baby were pulled out alive from the rubble. While Dayana suffered injuries to both legs, the baby escaped with minor injuries.

“It felt like life returned to me”

The head of the family, Gerson, had just arrived home during the earthquake. Seeing the collapse of the high-rise building, he believed he had lost his wife and child.

The moment he saw they were alive was one of the most emotional moments of his life.

“It is hard to express this feeling in words. I thought I had lost them. When I held my son in my arms, it was as if life had been gifted to me once again.”

VenezuelaDayana PatinoJuan DavidLa Guaira
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