President Calls for Support of Uzbekistan National Team

·74·Sport
President Calls for Support of Uzbekistan National Team

The President commented on the Uzbekistan national football team's participation in the World Cup.

He stated that the entire nation watched the national team's matches in the USA and Mexico with great excitement. The Uzbekistan national team faced Portugal, ranked 5th in the FIFA rankings, Colombia, ranked 13th, and the Congo national team, whose many players play for leading European clubs.

The President noted that these matches provided important experience for the players, allowing them to feel the World Cup atmosphere. Abbos Fayzullayev and Eldor Shomurodov brought joy to the fans by scoring their first goals of the tournament.

It was also noted that various opinions are being expressed regarding the national team's participation in the World Cup.

«However, it is not characteristic of our people to express overly emotional objections or seek faults in the members of our national team who defended the honor of our Motherland. On the contrary, supporting them and boosting their morale is more important than ever today», said the President.

During the meeting, the task of creating broader conditions for the development of football and increasing investments in the field was set to achieve great victories. First and foremost, attention will be increased on youth football, with plans to turn this sport into a nationwide movement.

Preparations for the Uzbekistan national team for the Asian Cup, to be held in Saudi Arabia in January next year, will begin now.

«We believe in our team and will support them with the entire nation in this tournament as well», said the President.

UzbekistanPortugalColombiaCongoAbbos FayzullayevEldor Shomurodov
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