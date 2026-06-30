Unique Nickname System Launched for WhatsApp Users

WhatsApp, considered one of the world's most popular messengers, is introducing a long-awaited update to improve user security and convenience. Now, platform users have the ability to register their own unique usernames. This system allows users to avoid disclosing their phone numbers to strangers. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the WhatsApp team has already opened the nickname reservation function for a number of users. This step serves to narrow the technological gap with competitors like Telegram. Now, it is no longer necessary to know a contact's twelve-digit phone code to find them; simply entering a unique username in the search is sufficient.

A New Level of Privacy

The most important aspect of the new function is that it strengthens the protection of personal data. Along with choosing their nicknames, users will also have the option to set a special "name key" (PIN code). This means that even if someone knows your username, they cannot send you a message without this secret code. This method is expected to become an effective tool for protecting against spam and unwanted communication.

Currently, this feature is being tested among a limited circle of users. According to official WhatsApp representatives, the function will be rolled out to everyone in the coming months. Once the system is fully operational, users will be able to claim short names that they like and are not yet taken.

To choose or change your username, the following sequence within the messenger must be performed:

Go to the Settings menu;

Select the Account section;

Go to the Username field.

It is worth noting that currently this function is only available in WhatsApp's mobile apps (Android and iOS). It is expected that the ability to configure nicknames in desktop versions for computers will appear slightly later. This update will be provided gradually for users in Uzbekistan, allowing local entrepreneurs and bloggers to reserve their brand names in the messenger.

According to experts, this step by WhatsApp indicates that the platform is moving closer to social network elements. Reducing dependence on phone numbers ensures user anonymity while further improving the global search system within the messenger.