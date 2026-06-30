Shavkat Mirziyoyev issues important call regarding the national team

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev commented on the Uzbekistan national team's participation in the 2026 World Cup.

The head of state emphasized that the players gained significant experience at the historic World Cup, stating that it is important to support and inspire them today rather than criticize them.

«Our entire nation became one»

The President noted that the whole country watched the national team's matches in the USA and Mexico with great excitement.

«Together with our entire people, we watched the matches of our national team as one, with great excitement», said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Uzbekistan's footballers faced strong opponents ranked high in the FIFA rankings during the group stage.

Great experience against strong opponents

The national team at the 2026 World Cup:

Portugal, ranked 5th in the FIFA rankings;

Colombia, ranked 13th;

DR Congo, which has many players from European clubs

competed against these teams.

The President emphasized that these matches provided the players with great experience and allowed them to feel the World Cup atmosphere.

Fayzullayev and Shomurodov make history

Abbosbek Fayzullayev and Eldor Shomurodov scored Uzbekistan's first-ever goals at the World Cup.

These goals hold a special place in the history of national football and brought great joy to the fans.

«Abbos Fayzullayev and Eldor Shomurodov scored the first goals, bringing joy to our people», said the President.

«Searching for blame is not characteristic of our people»

The head of state also noted that various opinions were being expressed regarding the national team's participation.

However, he emphasized that it is not right to express objections with excessive emotion or search for blame among the players who defended the honor of the Motherland.

«On the contrary, today it is more important than ever to support and inspire them», said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Great victories are still ahead

The President also touched upon the future of Uzbekistan's football.

In the future, it is planned to:

develop football infrastructure;

increase investments in the field;

strengthen focus on youth football;

support young talents

is planned.

The head of state stated that the greatest victories of national football are still ahead.

Preparations for the Asian Cup begin

The Asian Cup will take place in Saudi Arabia in January 2027.

The President noted the need to start preparations for this tournament immediately.

«We believe in our team and will support them with the entire nation in this tournament as well», said the head of state.

First World Cup — a foundation for the future

Although Uzbekistan's participation in the 2026 World Cup was difficult in terms of results, it holds historical significance.

The national team played on the World Cup stage against the world's strongest teams for the first time and gained important experience for future major tournaments.

What result do you think Uzbekistan can achieve in the Asian Cup? Leave your opinion in the comments and send this article to football fans.