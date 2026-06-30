Abandoning Traditional Style Cost Koeman Dearly

Ronald Koeman's tactics came under heavy fire after the Netherlands national team lost to Morocco in a penalty shootout in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

Former France striker Thierry Henry expressed surprise that the Netherlands took the field with five defenders. In his view, this decision showed that the team was afraid of Morocco.

Koeman chose five defenders

Ronald Koeman employed a tactical scheme different from his usual approach in the decisive match.

The Netherlands started with five defenders, focusing primarily on defensive stability.

However, this decision did not yield the expected result. After regulation and extra time ended 1-1, Morocco won 3-2 in the penalty shootout.

«You showed that you were afraid of Morocco»

Thierry Henry openly criticized Koeman's tactical choice.

«Actually, with this decision, you showed that you were afraid of Morocco», he said.

According to the former footballer, the value of such a risky decision is judged solely by the result.

«If you win — you are right. If you lose — you are wrong».

What surprised Henry?

Henry noted that it was difficult to understand why the Netherlands abandoned their traditional style of play.

The Netherlands are typically known as a team that relies on:

ball possession;

attacking movements;

high pressing;

utilizing wide flanks

as their core identity.

That is why the five-defender scheme was an unexpected decision for Henry.

«To be honest, I was very surprised by this scheme. Because the Netherlands usually doesn't play in such a style», he said on Fox.

Did Morocco also prevail in the tactical battle?

Although the Netherlands took the lead, Morocco equalized in the 91st minute.

No goals were scored in extra time, and the African players were more composed in the penalty shootout.

Metric Result Full and Extra Time 1:1 Penalty Shootout 2:3 Winner Morocco Eliminated Team Netherlands

Koeman's decision will be debated for a long time

Henry acknowledged that Koeman has his own tactical vision. However, since the result was negative, the five-defender scheme is now being discussed as one of the main reasons for the Netherlands' defeat.

In the playoffs, a single decision by the coach can determine the fate of the entire team. This time, Koeman's choice did not pay off.

Do you think the main reason for the Netherlands' defeat was Koeman's tactics or the players' inability to capitalize on opportunities? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with football fans.