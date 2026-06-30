Uzbekistan Boxers Head to Jakarta with Large Squad

From July 3 to 17, the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, will host the Asian Championships for U-19 and U-23 age categories.

The Uzbekistan national team will participate in the prestigious continental championship with a large squad. A total of 38 boxers, including both boys and girls, will represent the country.

U-19 Boys Squad

The Uzbekistan U-19 boys' national team will compete in 10 weight categories:

-50 kg: Otkirbek Norqosimov;

-55 kg: Elyor Rustamov;

-60 kg: Muhammadrizo Ukimov;

-65 kg: Ibrohim Shokirjonov;

-70 kg: Saidxo'ja Sadillaxo'jayev;

-75 kg: Suxrob Rahmatullayev;

-80 kg: Abror Sharipov;

-85 kg: Sardorbek Baxromxo'jayev;

-90 kg: Asadbek Sultanboyev;

+90 kg: Islom Salixov.

Coaches: Julio Lee Echavarria, Sirojiddin Naimov, and Baxtiyor To'raboyev.

U-19 Girls Squad

Eight female boxers will enter the ring:

-48 kg: Maftuna Musurmonova;

-51 kg: Nazokat Mardonova;

-54 kg: Sabrina Chakomanova;

-57 kg: Robiya Ravshanova;

-60 kg: Sevara Mamatova;

-65 kg: Rushanabonu Isoyeva;

-70 kg: Maftuna Yangiyeva;

-75 kg: Samira Turg'unova.

Coaches: Temur Axbayev, Eldor Holmatov, and Nodirjon Irgashev.

U-23 Men's Squad

The U-23 men's national team will also compete in 10 weight categories:

-50 kg: Amirbek Ismoilov;

-55 kg: Faryozbek Do'smatov;

-60 kg: Abdurahmon Mahmudjonov;

-65 kg: Ilhomjon Irgashev;

-70 kg: Abdulloh Madaminov;

-75 kg: Abdulaziz Abdulhamidov;

-80 kg: Fazliddin Erkinboyev;

-85 kg: Norbek Abdullayev;

-90 kg: Samir Sobirov;

+90 kg: Ozodbek Aliyev.

Coaches: Juan Enrique Steiners, Akmal Hasanov, Alimardon Dostonov, Ramzjon Ahmedov, and Sherzodbek Ahmadjonov.

U-23 Women's Squad

Ten representatives will also participate in the U-23 women's category:

-48 kg: Robiyaxon Baxtiyorova;

-51 kg: Gulsevar Ganiyeva;

-54 kg: Uzukjamol Yunusova;

-57 kg: Xumorabonu Mamajonova;

-60 kg: Mushtariybonu Ibroximjonova;

-65 kg: Sevinch Xurramova;

-70 kg: Rayhona Qurbonboyeva;

-75 kg: Oysha Toirova;

-80 kg: Ruxshona Parpiyeva;

+80 kg: Sobiraxon Shaxobiddinova.

Coaches: Barbaro Fernandez Jimenez, Islom Tadjiboyev, Shahzoda Umarova, and Lazizbek Sharifjonov.

Comprehensive Delegation

The Uzbekistan delegation includes not only athletes and coaches but also medical and technical specialists.

Doctor: Komiljon Rasulov.

Physiotherapist: Jesus Alberto.

Referee: Bekjon Yusupov.

Main Goal — Fighting for Medals

The continental championship in Jakarta will be an opportunity for young boxers to gain international experience and demonstrate their potential.

The Uzbekistan boxing school has achieved high results in major competitions in recent years. Therefore, many medals are expected from our representatives at the Jakarta championship.

This was reported by the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation.

Which of our young boxers do you think will achieve the highest results in Jakarta? Leave your thoughts in the comments and send this article to sports fans.