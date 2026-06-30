Alisa AI Can Now Be Set as the Default Assistant on Android Smartphones

Russia's Yandex company has introduced the ability to select its AI-powered voice assistant, Alisa AI, as the primary digital assistant for devices running the Android operating system. This update allows users to utilize the Yandex neural network at the system level instead of Google Gemini or Google Assistant. Now, the assistant can be summoned over any app via a specific gesture or by holding the navigation button. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the Yandex press service, activating this function provides direct and fast access to the neural network's core capabilities. Alisa AI now not only executes simple voice commands but also becomes a constant companion for analyzing texts, creating images, and answering complex questions. This is expected to be particularly convenient for those working in multitasking mode.

Neural network capabilities and daily tasks

The new mode allows the user to solve problems without interrupting their current activity. For example, if an unclear term is encountered while reading an article, one can ask Alisa AI for an explanation without opening a separate browser. Additionally, the assistant is capable of the following functions:

Processing text and voice queries;

Creating original images and postcards based on user preferences;

Translating texts from foreign languages;

Managing music playback and interacting with smart home devices;

Providing weather information, setting timers and alarms.

Furthermore, the object recognition function using the smartphone camera has been significantly improved. If a user points the camera at a plant, product ingredients, or a technical manual, Alisa AI provides detailed information about the object. This function is also useful for translating menus in foreign languages or understanding complex diagrams.

How to set it as the primary assistant?

To set Alisa AI as the standard assistant on an Android device, the user must enter the smartphone settings. The process is carried out through the "Default apps" menu in the "Apps" section. There, it is sufficient to select the "Digital assistant" row and choose the Yandex app from the list.

It is worth noting that this change will further intensify competition in the AI market. This update is also relevant for users in Uzbekistan, as the Yandex ecosystem is widely spread in our region and many services are adapted to the local language and conditions. According to ixbt.com, the system-level integration of the generative neural network will significantly improve the user experience.

In conclusion, Yandex is implementing its AI developments more deeply on mobile platforms. This allows users to be partially independent of the Google ecosystem and choose the smart assistant that is most convenient for them.