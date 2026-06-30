Nagelsmann's harsh admission about Germany: what did he reveal?

The Germany national team has been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after losing to Paraguay in a penalty shootout in the Round of 16.

After the match, head coach Julian Nagelsmann gave a sharp assessment of the result. In his view, after an early exit in the third consecutive World Cup, it is now difficult to call Germany a first-class team.

«This is absolutely unacceptable»

Nagelsmann called the team's exit in the Round of 16 a severe failure.

«Leaving the tournament in the Round of 16 is an absolutely unacceptable result for us», he said.

Much higher results were expected from the team since Germany finished first in the group stage.

Failure in the third consecutive World Cup

Germany has failed to achieve its goals in three World Cups since their 2014 championship.

2018 — exited in the group stage;

2022 — exited in the group stage;

2026 — defeated in the Round of 16.

«Germany is leaving the tournament early for the third consecutive World Cup», Nagelsmann said.

«We can no longer be considered a first-class team»

The coach's harshest words were about Germany's current status.

«After such results, we can no longer be considered a first-class team», he told ESPN.

This statement indicates that major changes are needed in German football.

Paraguay proved stronger in penalties

The main and extra time of the match ended in a 1:1 draw.

Paraguay won the penalty shootout 4:3 and advanced to the next stage.

Stat Result Match Germany — Paraguay Full and extra time 1:1 Penalty shootout 3:4 Outcome Germany eliminated from the tournament

What changes await Germany?

After the failure in the third consecutive World Cup, serious discussions in German football are certain to begin.

The coaching staff, squad policy, and the team's psychological preparation for big games may now be reviewed.

What do you think Germany needs to change first to return to the football elite? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with football fans.