British Blogger May Face Death Penalty in Dubai

23-year-old British blogger Brooke George may be sentenced to death in Dubai. This was reported by Detained in Dubai the human rights protection organization.

According to reports, the blogger met a 26-year-old British man via Facebook and visited Dubai for a second time at his invitation. The girl stated that during the trip, the man was aggressive toward her, constantly controlled her, canceled her return flight ticket, and beat her for going to a bar.

According to Brooke George, the man attacked her again when she tried to take her passport and return home. Fearing for her life, the girl took a kitchen knife and injured the man in self-defense. After that, she headed straight to the airport, where she was arrested by police officers.

Human rights defenders stated that at the time of arrest, there were marks on the blogger's body indicating she had been beaten. It is also noted that she was not provided with a translator, a lawyer, or timely contact with the British consulate.

Detained in Dubai organization's executive director Radha Stirling called on UAE officials to investigate the case thoroughly and impartially. She believes that Brooke George's claims of violence must be carefully verified.

Meanwhile, rights defenders are demanding that legal aid, medical assistance, and a fair trial be guaranteed for the blogger.

Currently, Dubai officials have not yet confirmed Brooke George's statements that the incident occurred in self-defense. Investigative activities regarding this case are ongoing.