Zlatan Ibrahimovic harshly criticizes Ronald Koeman: Netherlands lost its identity

Swedish legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has launched a scathing attack on head coach Ronald Koeman following the Netherlands national team's failure at the World Cup. After a dramatic match against Morocco in Monterrey, Ibrahimovic cited the coach's tactical errors as the primary reason for the Dutch defeat. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

The Netherlands national team missed their chance in the round of 16 against Morocco and exited the tournament early. Despite taking the lead through a goal by Cody Gakpo, the "Oranje" surrendered their advantage in the final minutes. Luck favored the Moroccans in the penalty shootout (3:2). According to Ibrahimovic, the team's collapse is linked to the abandonment of their traditional football philosophy.

Tactical changes and the "Italian" style

Appearing as an expert on FOX Sports, Zlatan Ibrahimovic emphasized that Ronald Koeman's overly cautious tactics dealt a blow to the team's morale. The coach decided to use a five-defender scheme for the first time in 32 matches, which came as a surprise to many.

"Koeman alone is to blame for this defeat, because I didn't see the Netherlands team on the pitch. He lost in a style that is not characteristic of the Dutch. I have always been taught attacking football; that was this team's identity. Today, Koeman became like the Italian coaches who play not to lose. The Netherlands always plays to win. Even if you lose, you should lose in your own style," Ibrahimovic noted.

According to the striker, the players felt uncomfortable on the pitch. Due to the loss of ball control and attacking intent, the team was unable to demonstrate its strongest assets. This situation surprised not only the fans but also the experts.

Thierry Henry also amazed

Not only Ibrahimovic, but also the Arsenal and France national team legend Thierry Henry expressed surprise at Ronald Koeman's decisions. Henry viewed the decision to remove a midfielder and bring on a defender during the game as a sign of cowardice.

"By bringing on a defender instead of a midfielder, you show that you are afraid of the opponent. Of course, as a coach, you have the right to do that. If you win, you are right; if you lose, you are to blame. The Netherlands wouldn't usually play like this, but Koeman seems to have a different perspective," said Henry.

This defeat has sparked intense debate within the Dutch football community. Since Koeman's pragmatic approach failed to yield results, his future and the team's direction of development are now under question. According to Fox Sports, such tactical experiments could negatively impact the team's international reputation.