Morocco Head Coach Reveals Secret Behind Victory

·47·Sport
Morocco Head Coach Reveals Secret Behind Victory

The Morocco national team advanced to the next stage after defeating the Netherlands in a penalty shootout in the World Cup 2026 round of 32.

After the match, head coach Muhammad Wahbi revealed where Morocco's main strength lies. In his opinion, the mentality of the team and the fans has completely changed since the 2022 World Cup.

"We believe in our strength"

Muhammad Wahbi emphasized that Moroccan players are no longer afraid of big opponents.

"Our mentality changed after the 2022 World Cup. Both the players and the fans believe in their own strength," he said.

According to the coach, this confidence provides the team with extra strength in decisive matches.

Demands have also increased

Because Morocco has achieved high results in major tournaments in recent years, expectations for the team have also grown.

"Everyone knows that our team is capable of reaching the later stages," said Wahbi.

This places a great responsibility on the players. Now, victory and high-level play are expected from Morocco in every match.

Netherlands concede in penalties

The main and extra time of the match ended in a 1:1 draw.

In the penalty shootout, the Moroccan players were cooler and won with a score of 3:2.

Statistic

Result

Full and extra time

1:1

Penalty shootout

3:2

Winner

Morocco

Next opponent

Canada

It won't be easy against Canada

Morocco will face the Canada national team in the round of 16.

Muhammad Wahbi assessed this opponent seriously and noted that the match would not be easy.

"It will never be an easy game. We are facing a serious opponent," he said.

Can Morocco go far again?

The victory over the Netherlands once again demonstrated Morocco's mental stability and experience in big games.

Now the main question is — can the team repeat its historic run from 2022?

Do you think Morocco will beat Canada and reach the quarterfinals? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with football fans.

MoroccoNetherlandsMuhammad Wahbi
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