First Supercomputer Launched in Uzbekistan

·41·Technology
First Supercomputer Launched in Uzbekistan

The first supercomputer cluster in Uzbekistan has been launched at the "Digital Government" center. Its capacity is planned to be tripled by next year.

This year, AI laboratories will be established in 20 higher education institutions. Youth will have free access to this supercomputer and laboratories to develop AI-based solutions for problems in regions and various sectors.

In recent years, modern IT parks have been launched in Tashkent, Nukus, Qarshi, Termiz, Urgench, and Fergana. Last week, another major project was started in New Namangan.

Now, the construction of large IT parks with a total area of 100,000 square meters will begin in Andijan, Samarkand, Jizzakh, Bukhara, Guliston, Chirchiq, Nurafshon, and Navoiy.

These projects are expected to create high-paying jobs for more than 20,000 young people.

Additionally, the "My First Computer" program will be launched. Under this program, half of the cost of purchasing a laptop for 10,000 youth from needy families will be covered by the Digital Technologies Fund.

The remaining part will be provided as an interest-free loan to be repaid over three years.

SupercomputerDigital GovernmentAIIT ParkMy First Computer
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