Millions of Dollars in Batteries Stolen from Tesla Factory: Criminal Scheme Exposed

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, has suffered a series of major thefts at its Gigafactory in Nevada. It was reported that criminals managed to drive out trucks loaded with batteries worth millions of dollars from the factory grounds without hindrance. This situation reveals serious gaps in the company's logistics and security systems. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to law enforcement agencies, the thefts have been ongoing since December 2023. The criminals primarily targeted semi-trailers loaded with Powerwall 3 home energy storage systems and batteries intended for electric vehicles. To date, at least 11 such major theft incidents have been recorded, most of which occurred in January of this year.

Fake documents and a meticulously planned scheme

According to investigation findings, the criminals posed as representatives of legitimate transport companies, using fake driver's licenses and transport documents. In this way, they passed through the factory checkpoints freely and carried away the valuable cargo. In January alone, 9 such cases were registered.

The scale of the theft is said to be very high. For example, in one incident, two Powerwall trailers with a total value of over 950 thousand dollars were stolen. Later, these trailers were found empty 800 kilometers away from the factory. This indicates that the criminals have a prepared system for quickly transferring the cargo and erasing their tracks.

Currently, three people have been detained on suspicion of involvement in these crimes. They have been charged with possession and sale of stolen property. Police suspect that a large organized crime group is behind this scheme. Other technology companies in the region, including Redwood Materials, have also suffered from similar attacks.

Warning for buyers

Some of the stolen batteries have already appeared on secondary market trading platforms. However, Tesla specialists are urging buyers to be cautious. The company may blacklist the serial numbers of the stolen devices, making it impossible to officially activate them or update their software.

This incident is not only a financial loss for Tesla but also a serious blow to its reputation. The fact that the logistics chain of one of the world's most advanced technology enterprises was powerless against such a simple yet effective fraud raises many questions. It is now expected that the company will fundamentally review the procedures for receiving and shipping cargo at the Nevada Gigafactory and other plants.