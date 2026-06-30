Baena opens up about difficult times after clash with Valverde

Atletico Madrid and Spain national team midfielder Alex Baena spoke about the difficult period in his life following the conflict involving Federico Valverde.

The footballer stated that after the incident, the pressure affected not only him but also his family members. He admitted that he might not have overcome these difficulties without the help of a psychologist.

How did the 2023 conflict begin?

The tension between Baena and Valverde occurred in 2023.

According to media reports, Baena allegedly insulted the Uruguayan player during the match. Later, reports emerged that Valverde waited for his opponent in the parking lot after the game and punched him in the face.

Baena filed a police report after the incident, but the case was dismissed without going to court.

Threats reached his family as well

According to Baena, the most difficult situation arose when threats against his loved ones began after the conflict.

"The hardest part was that the threats reached my family members. They wrote threatening messages, called in the middle of the night, and threatened to kill them," he said.

The player emphasized that at the time, he was more worried about his family than himself.

Psychological help was decisive

Alex Baena openly stated that professional help was crucial in overcoming the mental pressure.

"If it weren't for the help of a psychologist, I probably wouldn't be sitting here today," Mundo Deportivo quoted him.

His confession showed how severely external pressure in professional sports can sometimes affect players' mental state.

Baena is now with the Spain national team

Despite the difficult times, Alex Baena continues his football career.

He is currently part of the Spain national team participating in the 2026 World Cup.

Spain will face Austria in the round of 32.

The struggle off the pitch is not easy either

Footballers are often judged only by their performance on the pitch. However, Baena's story showed that behind fame, criticism, and threats, there can be severe mental pressure.

His openness about seeking psychological help serves as a reminder of the importance of consulting a specialist in such situations.

Do you think stricter measures are needed to protect players and their families after conflicts in football? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article with football fans.