Three national teams never defeated in penalty shootouts

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Three national teams never defeated in penalty shootouts

The national teams that have participated in penalty shootouts multiple times in World Cup history and won every single attempt have been revealed. According to the Opta statistics portal, Croatia, Morocco, and Paraguay are on this exclusive list.

These teams have withstood intense pressure in the decisive stages of the World Cup and have never suffered a defeat in a penalty shootout.

Croatia won all four shootouts

The Croatia national team has one of the best records in penalty shootouts at the World Cup. The Balkan representatives have determined the winner via penalties four times in World Cups and advanced to the next stage every time.

Croatia's penalty shootout results:

  • World Cup 2018, Round of 16 — 3:2 against Denmark;

  • World Cup 2018, Quarter-final — 4:3 against Russia;

  • World Cup 2022, Round of 16 — 3:1 against Japan;

  • World Cup 2022, Quarter-final — 4:2 against Brazil.

Especially in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, the composure of the Croatian players played a crucial role in the team reaching the advanced stages.

Morocco successfully passed the test twice

The Morocco national team has also won both of its penalty shootouts in World Cup history.

The African representative first won 3:0 in a penalty shootout against Spain in the Round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup. This result was a significant step in Morocco's historic run.

In the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup, the Moroccans defeated Netherlands 3:2 in a penalty shootout, maintaining their undefeated statistic.

Paraguay also made full use of their opportunities

The Paraguay national team has also participated in penalty shootouts twice in World Cups and won on both occasions.

Results of the South American representatives:

  • World Cup 2010, Round of 16 — 5:3 against Japan;

  • World Cup 2026, Round of 32 — 4:3 against Germany.

Paraguay's recent victory over Germany preserved the team's 100% record in penalty shootouts.

Composure in penalties becomes the deciding factor

A penalty shootout is considered one of the greatest psychological pressures in football. In such situations, besides the player's skill, nerve control, the goalkeeper's preparation, and the team's psychological stability are of great importance.

Croatia, Morocco, and Paraguay remain the only national teams to have passed this test without error in the World Cup.

Which of these three teams do you think is the strongest in penalty shootouts?

CroatiaMoroccoParaguaySpain
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