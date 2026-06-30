Gabriel Magalhaes: Arsenal Tactics Helping Brazil National Team

·28·Sport
Gabriel Magalhaes: Arsenal Tactics Helping Brazil National Team

Brazil center-back Gabriel Magalhaes shared the success factors from the difficult match against Japan in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The player noted that his assist for Casemiro's crucial goal is directly linked to the style of play at London's Arsenal. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

In the match held in Houston, USA, while the Brazilians were trailing, Gabriel pushed forward and provided a brilliant pass to Casemiro. According to UOL, the defender considers his offensive activity a result of the tactical instructions established by Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta. Playing in the London club's high defensive line allows the player to feel confident even in the opponent's half.

The impact of Arsenal's style on the international stage

In a post-match interview, Gabriel Magalhaes explained how his roles at the club are helping him in the national team. "This is something I work on regularly at Arsenal," the defender said. According to him, consistently occupying high positions at the club helped him spot Casemiro's movement inside the penalty area in time.

Arsenal stands out in the Premier League with its aggressive and progressive football. Gabriel emphasized that it is precisely this style that has improved his vision and passing accuracy. This proved decisive in changing the game tempo and restoring balance during Brazil's toughest moments.

In the final part of the match, another Arsenal representative, Gabriel Martinelli, made his mark. His goal secured a hard-fought victory for Brazil and sent the team to the next stage. Goal.com writes that such successful cooperation between two club teammates in the national team indicates a high level of atmosphere and mutual understanding within the Brazil squad.

The Brazil national team was able to demonstrate its character in the match against Japan. Magalhaes expressed great joy over his clubmate Martinelli's goal and stated that achieving results together in the world's most prestigious tournament is a special source of pride. This victory opened the way for the "pentacampeões" to the next round.

BrazilArsenalGabriel MagalhaesCasemiroWorld Cup
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