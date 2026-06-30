Michael Owen: Harry Kane is the best striker in English history, but his choice was a mistake

·5·Sport
Michael Owen: Harry Kane is the best striker in English history, but his choice was a mistake

Former England and Liverpool star and Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen has made a surprising statement about one of modern football's biggest stars, Harry Kane. In Owen's opinion, the striker currently playing for Bayern Munich is the greatest goalscorer in the history of English football. However, the expert called the player's move to the German league the biggest strategic mistake of his career. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In an article written for the Daily Mail, Owen admitted that he previously doubted Harry Kane's skill. According to him, over time, Kane proved that through hard work and dedication, he became the most dangerous striker in the world. Owen praised Kane not as a natural talent, but as a self-made professional.

The level of the Bundesliga and the question of records

Michael Owen did not hide his continued dissatisfaction with Harry Kane's move to Bayern Munich. In his view, the opportunity to become the all-time top scorer in the English Premier League was more prestigious than winning titles in Germany. Owen described the level of the Bundesliga as "ordinary," emphasizing that winning there is not a major achievement for a player of Kane's caliber.

"I stand by my opinion: Harry Kane is a player of a much higher level than the Bundesliga. He should have stayed in England and broken Alan Shearer's record. Winning trophies with the Munich club will not impact his legacy as much as being the absolute leader in the Premier League," wrote Owen.

The former striker also acknowledged that Kane's playing style has evolved and become more refined over the years. His ability to drop into midfield to organize play and create chances for teammates is highly valued in modern football. Owen also specifically noted the player's physical condition and low injury rate.

According to Goal.com, Owen considers Harry Kane to be the mentally strongest player. He stated that if a decisive penalty were to be taken in a World Cup final, he would entrust that responsibility to Kane without hesitation. Kane's composure and ability to perform under pressure are the key traits that set him apart from other strikers.

In conclusion, while Harry Kane is currently performing prolifically in Germany, experts and fans in England are eagerly awaiting his return home to continue chasing his records. Owen's admission once again confirmed how high Kane's standing is in the history of English football.

Harry KaneMichael OwenBayern MunichEnglandFootball
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