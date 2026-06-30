NASA Astronauts Conduct Spacewalk: Repair Works at the International Space Station

NASA astronauts Chris Williams and Jessica Meir have conducted a spacewalk to resolve a critical technical issue at the International Space Station (ISS). The primary goal of this mission is to repair the Canadarm2 robotic manipulator located on the exterior of the station. NASA is broadcasting the process live via its official website. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

According to the plan, the astronauts' time in open space will be approximately 6.5 hours. The operation began at 08:20 US Eastern Time. During this time, the specialists must restore the device, which is vital for the station's safety and logistics, to working order.

Robotic arm malfunction and repair process

The main problem concerns the joint (hinge) in the "wrist" section of the Canadarm2 manipulator. It is reported that this part failed on May 27 of this year during routine operations. The astronauts are tasked with replacing this faulty joint with a new one.

Canadarm2 is one of the most complex engineering devices in space, located on the American segment of the ISS. It has a total length of 17.6 meters and weighs nearly 1,800 kilograms. Consisting of seven joints, this mechanical arm is of great importance to the station's life.

Why is Canadarm2 needed?

This robotic system performs a number of critical operations on the station, including:

Capturing and docking unmanned cargo spacecraft to the station;

Moving heavy cargo and scientific equipment around the station;

Conducting visual inspections of the station's exterior;

Assisting and transporting astronauts during spacewalks.

Such technological processes are of great interest to space enthusiasts and experts. Every malfunction on the International Space Station can affect the safety of the entire expedition, which is why the operational status of devices like Canadarm2 is a top priority.

According to ixbt.com, if these repairs are successfully completed, the process of receiving future cargo ships at the station will be significantly simplified. Currently, the astronauts continue to perform complex technical tasks according to the established schedule.