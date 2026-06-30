A Nonsensical Smartphone: Samsung Galaxy A27 Price Increased, Features Reduced

Samsung's new Galaxy A27 smartphone has become the center of criticism even before its official launch. Some technology publications are labeling the device as one of the most confusing and disappointing updates of the year.

Although the new model is presented as the successor to the Galaxy A26, the changes are not as significant as many expected. Some technical specifications have improved, but several key features have been downgraded. Despite this, the smartphone's price has been increased by $50 compared to the previous model.

A new processor is the main advantage

The most important change in the Galaxy A27 is the use of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. The new chip is expected to provide higher speed and energy efficiency compared to the previous Exynos 1380 processor.

The device is equipped with LPDDR5 RAM. This can have a positive impact on launching applications, multitasking, and overall system speed.

There is also a minor change in design. Instead of the previous waterdrop notch for the front camera, a more modern hole-punch cutout is used. This has slightly refreshed the smartphone's appearance.

Camera capabilities have been downgraded

The main complaints about the new model are related to the cameras. While the Galaxy A26 had a 13 MP front camera, the selfie sensor on the Galaxy A27 has been reduced to 12 MP.

The downgrade in the ultra-wide-angle camera is even more noticeable. While the previous model used an 8 MP sensor, it has been reduced to 5 MP in the new smartphone.

These changes may affect the quality of wide-angle shots and the ability to capture fine details. For this reason, the new smartphone is being evaluated not as a complete upgrade in terms of cameras, but in some respects as a step backward.

Water resistance has also worsened

The Galaxy A26 model had IP67 standard water and dust protection. In the Galaxy A27, this rating has been downgraded to IP64.

IP64 protection protects the smartphone from water splashes and dust to a certain extent. However, it does not fully protect the device from incidents like being submerged in water.

Reliability is an important factor even in budget smartphones. Therefore, the reduction in the level of protection is raising questions among users.

The price does not offer an advantage over competitors

The price of the Galaxy A27 is set at $349. This is $50 more expensive than the previous model.

In this price segment, there are competitors such as the Nothing Phone (4a), OnePlus Nord CE 5, and Google Pixel 9a. Some of them offer better cameras, better software, or more balanced technical specifications.

According to Tech Advisor experts, even the cheaper Pixel 9a, launched in March 2025, may seem like a more attractive choice for most buyers.

"Even in an era of evolutionary updates and rising prices due to chip shortages, this is a very disappointing release from Samsung," wrote Tech Advisor.

Who might the Galaxy A27 be suitable for?

The new smartphone may be interesting for users who want a more powerful processor, faster RAM, and a more modern design. However, for buyers who prioritize camera quality, water resistance, and price, the Galaxy A27 does not look very attractive.

Samsung gives the impression of taking one step forward and two steps to the side with the new model. The device's real success in the market will be known once sales begin and independent tests are published.

Do you think it is worth paying $349 for the Samsung Galaxy A27?