Real Madrid set to break world transfer record: €223 million for Michael Olise

·174·Sport
Real Madrid set to break world transfer record: €223 million for Michael Olise

Real Madrid is preparing for another massive deal that could shake the football world. Club president Florentino Perez is planning a record-breaking investment for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise to complete his new-generation “Galacticos” project. If completed, this would become the most expensive transfer in football history. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to information released by SPORT, the “Royal Club” is ready to pay a total of €223 million for the talented Frenchman. The proposed package includes a guaranteed fee of €190 million plus €33 million in bonuses. This sum is expected to break the €222 million record set by Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar in 2017.

Florentino Perez's promise and strategy

During his recent election campaigns, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez promised to execute the biggest transfer in the club's history. “I will send the largest offer ever made by Real Madrid for a player to a European team,” he stated. At the moment, Michael Olise appears to be the primary target for that promise.

Michael Olise significantly boosted his reputation with his brilliant performance alongside Kylian Mbappé at the 2026 World Cup. Now 24, the winger is under contract with the Munich club until 2029. However, Madrid’s “scandalous” offer might give the German giants something to think about.

Bayern Munich's stance

For now, Bayern Munich is openly stating that they have no intention of letting their star go. Club president Herbert Hainer advised the Madrid side to “save their energy,” emphasizing that Michael Olise is not for sale. According to Hainer, the relationship between the two clubs is excellent, and Real Madrid representatives have not made any formal contact yet.

Nevertheless, it is reported that the player himself has requested a meeting with club officials to make a definitive decision about his future. Michael Olise wants to know if Bayern would consider an offer if a truly record-breaking bid arrives. This suggests that the situation could change dramatically during the transfer window.

This transfer is also of great interest to football fans, as the combination of stars like Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior, and Michael Olise in the Real Madrid squad could completely shift the balance of power in European football. For now, all attention is focused on the behind-the-scenes negotiations between Munich and Madrid.

Real MadridBayern MunichMichael OliseTransferFootball
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