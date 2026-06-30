Ansu Fati officially joins Monaco: Barcelona sells their academy graduate

·7·Sport
Ansu Fati officially joins Monaco: Barcelona sells their academy graduate

French club Monaco has announced the permanent transfer of Spanish national team forward Ansu Fati. After loaning the player, the Ligue 1 side decided to activate the €11 million purchase option in his contract. The talented player, who once inherited the legendary number 10 jersey at Barcelona following Lionel Messi's departure, will now continue his career at the principality club. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the 23-year-old forward has signed a four-year contract with Monaco that runs until June 2030. Barcelona has also officially confirmed the deal. Under the terms of the agreement, the Catalan club has retained a percentage of any future sale of the player.

Ansu Fati spent last season on loan at Monaco, managing to regain his best form. He appeared in 30 matches across all competitions, scoring 12 goals. According to statistics, he scored one goal every 110 minutes, which was recorded as the best efficiency rate in Ligue 1 last season.

A bright debut and challenges in Catalonia

Ansu Fati was considered the most talented graduate of Barcelona's academy, La Masia, in recent years. He debuted for the first team in the 2019-2020 season and broke a series of records in a short time. Notably, at 16 years and 304 days old, he scored against Osasuna, becoming the youngest goalscorer in the club's history. He also set a record as the youngest player to score in Champions League history.

However, recurring injuries and an unsuccessful loan spell at Brighton in the English Premier League negatively affected his career. Barcelona's management and coaching staff had been planning to put the player on a permanent transfer due to concerns about his physical condition. Monaco, however, placed their trust in the player, and he has begun to justify that faith.

In its official statement, Barcelona thanked the player: "Barcelona openly thanks Ansu Fati for his dedication and contribution to the team and wishes him luck in his future career." Fati made a total of 123 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 29 goals.

A new chapter and future plans

At Monaco, Fati has once again demonstrated his technical skill and goal-scoring instinct. His brace in the derby against Nice and winning goals against Lens and Metz remain in the fans' memories. The club's management emphasizes that the player's physical condition is fully restored and that he will be a key figure in enhancing the team's attacking potential.

This transfer is a great opportunity for Ansu Fati to escape the immense pressure in Catalonia and fully showcase his potential in a new environment. At a club like Monaco, known for working with young talents, he is expected to return to the ranks of Europe's top forwards.

Ansu FatiBarcelonaMonacoTransferFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Syomin Highly Rates Morocco's Prospects for World Cup 2026Syomin Highly Rates Morocco's Prospects for World Cup 2026Today, 20:55Major changes in the Netherlands national team: Van Dijk and Koeman expected to leaveMajor changes in the Netherlands national team: Van Dijk and Koeman expected to leaveToday, 20:30Lionel Messi and Tom Holland star in new Spider-Man movie adLionel Messi and Tom Holland star in new Spider-Man movie adToday, 20:15Jude Bellingham wants to try himself as the new James BondJude Bellingham wants to try himself as the new James BondToday, 18:51Wayne Rooney Urges Harry Kane to Return to Manchester UnitedWayne Rooney Urges Harry Kane to Return to Manchester UnitedToday, 17:34Manchester United reaches final decision on Marcus RashfordManchester United reaches final decision on Marcus RashfordToday, 17:17
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar