Ansu Fati officially joins Monaco: Barcelona sells their academy graduate

French club Monaco has announced the permanent transfer of Spanish national team forward Ansu Fati. After loaning the player, the Ligue 1 side decided to activate the €11 million purchase option in his contract. The talented player, who once inherited the legendary number 10 jersey at Barcelona following Lionel Messi's departure, will now continue his career at the principality club. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the 23-year-old forward has signed a four-year contract with Monaco that runs until June 2030. Barcelona has also officially confirmed the deal. Under the terms of the agreement, the Catalan club has retained a percentage of any future sale of the player.

Ansu Fati spent last season on loan at Monaco, managing to regain his best form. He appeared in 30 matches across all competitions, scoring 12 goals. According to statistics, he scored one goal every 110 minutes, which was recorded as the best efficiency rate in Ligue 1 last season.

A bright debut and challenges in Catalonia

Ansu Fati was considered the most talented graduate of Barcelona's academy, La Masia, in recent years. He debuted for the first team in the 2019-2020 season and broke a series of records in a short time. Notably, at 16 years and 304 days old, he scored against Osasuna, becoming the youngest goalscorer in the club's history. He also set a record as the youngest player to score in Champions League history.

However, recurring injuries and an unsuccessful loan spell at Brighton in the English Premier League negatively affected his career. Barcelona's management and coaching staff had been planning to put the player on a permanent transfer due to concerns about his physical condition. Monaco, however, placed their trust in the player, and he has begun to justify that faith.

In its official statement, Barcelona thanked the player: "Barcelona openly thanks Ansu Fati for his dedication and contribution to the team and wishes him luck in his future career." Fati made a total of 123 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 29 goals.

A new chapter and future plans

At Monaco, Fati has once again demonstrated his technical skill and goal-scoring instinct. His brace in the derby against Nice and winning goals against Lens and Metz remain in the fans' memories. The club's management emphasizes that the player's physical condition is fully restored and that he will be a key figure in enhancing the team's attacking potential.

This transfer is a great opportunity for Ansu Fati to escape the immense pressure in Catalonia and fully showcase his potential in a new environment. At a club like Monaco, known for working with young talents, he is expected to return to the ranks of Europe's top forwards.