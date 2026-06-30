Riverside platform turns podcasts into newsletters using AI

·8·Technology
Riverside platform turns podcasts into newsletters using AI

Riverside, one of the world's leading platforms for recording podcasts and videos, has introduced a new feature for its users — the ability to publish newsletters. Now, content creators can convert their audio and video materials into text to establish a closer connection with their audience. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

Riverside does not aim to compete directly with giants like Mailchimp, Substack, or Beehiiv. Instead, the platform offers a way to efficiently utilize existing content available to its clients. The new AI-powered tool analyzes a recorded podcast, extracts key ideas and important quotes, and generates a ready-made newsletter draft.

According to an interview with TechCrunch by founder and CEO Nadav Kayson, speaking is much easier for many people than writing text from scratch. "Substack and Beehiiv give you a blank page. Our users have already conducted information-rich conversations on the Riverside platform. We help them turn those conversations into high-quality text content without extra effort," he says.

Technical updates and AI capabilities

In addition to the newsletter feature, Riverside is significantly updating its recording studio. The platform now supports multi-camera setups and has further simplified the process of adding remote guests to conversations. This allows for the creation of professional studio-quality videos without leaving home.

Additionally, the following new AI features have been added to the platform:

  • Preparing the first cut of the video immediately after recording ends;
  • Creating engaging "hooks" and short posts for social networks;
  • Special AI filters that improve lighting, depth of field, and clarity in the video.

This news is also of great importance for Uzbek content creators and marketers. At a time when Telegram channels and email newsletters are becoming increasingly popular, converting podcasts to text and distributing them across various platforms helps significantly increase audience reach.

Having raised over $60 million in investment to date, Riverside is expanding its content ecosystem with this move. It is worth noting that competition in the field is intensifying: for example, Substack recently launched its own recording studio, while the Beehiiv platform opened a podcasts section. Riverside, however, is moving in the opposite direction, focusing on creating text from video content.

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