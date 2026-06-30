Syomin Highly Rates Morocco's Prospects for World Cup 2026

·2·Sport
Syomin Highly Rates Morocco's Prospects for World Cup 2026

Experienced coach Yuriy Syomin shared his thoughts on the potential of the Morocco national team, which has reached the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. He stated that the Africans are proving once again their ability to achieve unexpected results in major tournaments.

The Morocco national team faced a difficult match against the Netherlands in the round of 32. After the main and extra time ended 1-1, the winner was decided by a penalty shootout. The Moroccan players showed composure and secured their ticket to the next stage.

Syomin expects another historic result from Morocco

Yuriy Syomin noted that the football community had already seen the strength of the Morocco team during the 2022 World Cup. According to the coach, the Africans are demonstrating their level once again at the 2026 World Cup.

«Everyone saw Morocco's strength back in 2022 at the previous World Cup. Now everyone has seen it again in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup», said Syomin.

The expert noted that theoretically, Morocco could repeat its success from the previous World Cup and reach the semi-finals again. However, he added that achieving this task would be very difficult.

Next opponent — hosts Canada

The Morocco national team will face one of the tournament hosts, Canada, in the round of 16. This match will again require disciplined defense, fast counter-attacks, and high physical fitness from the Africans.

Canada will rely on the support of their home fans. For this reason, the next clash could be even tougher for Morocco than the game against the Netherlands.

Morocco made history in 2022

As a reminder, the Morocco national team reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup and ultimately finished fourth. Thus, the team became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final.

Now the Moroccans have the opportunity to repeat that historic result. However, in the knockout stage, every mistake can be decisive.

Do you think Morocco will reach the semi-finals this time as well?

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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