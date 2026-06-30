Ivory Coast vs Norway: Live Text Commentary

·722·Sport
Ivory Coast vs Norway: Live Text Commentary

Ivory Coast and Norway will face off in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match will kick off on June 30 at 22:00 Tashkent time at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA. Ivory Coast is managed by Emerse Faye, and Norway by Stole Solbakken. The winner of the match will advance to the quarterfinals.

Zamin.uz website will provide live text coverage of the key events of this match. Goals, dangerous opportunities, bookings, substitutions, and other main incidents will be provided promptly.

Ivory Coast finished the group stage in second place behind Germany. Norway also advanced to the playoffs, finishing second in the group containing France.

Ivory Coast starting lineup, 4-1-2-3:

• Goalkeeper: Yahia Fofana

• Defenders: Gislain Konan, Emmanuel Agbadu, Odilon Kossounou, Gela Due

• Midfielders: Ibrahim Sangare, Krist Inao Ulay, Franck Kessie

• Forwards: Nicolas Pepe, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Yan Diomande

Norway starting lineup, 4-2-1-3:

• Goalkeeper: Erlien Nyuland

• Defenders: Markus Holmgreen Pedersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem, David Møller Wolfe

• Midfielders: Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Ødegaard

• Forwards: Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sørloth

Norway rested most of its key players in the final group stage match against France. Erling Haaland, Martin Ødegaard, and Alexander Sørloth have returned to the starting lineup for the clash against Ivory Coast. Ivory Coast has made three changes to their squad.

Information about substitute players and substitutions made during the game will be provided in the live text commentary.

Live reportLIVE
24'
The referee has blown for a cooling break.
23'
Patrick Berg (Norway) delivered a corner into the penalty area, but the opposing defense was ready and cleared the ball confidently
23'
Antonio Nusa (Norway) went on a solo run, but the opponent stopped him before he could create a chance. Norway wins a corner.
21'
Ghislaine Conan (Ivory Coast), unable to find a pass, took the attack herself. A great run and a powerful shot from inside the box, but the ball narrowly missed the left post.
20'
David Wolf (Norway) missed a great opportunity — his pass into the penalty area was blocked by the defense. Norway will earn a corner.
18'
Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast) tried to pass to Nicolas Pepe, but the ball was too powerful.
16'
Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast) took the corner, but one of the defenders jumped highest to head the ball away.
15'
Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast) beat several opponents, but the defender put the ball out of play. Ivory Coast earned a corner kick opportunity.
11'
Erling Haaland was about to create a dangerous chance, but a defender blocked Martin Odegaard's (Norway) pass from inside the box.
9'
Nicolas Pépé (Côte d'Ivoire) overhit the corner, and none of his teammates could get a header away.
9'
Nicolas Pépé (Côte d'Ivoire) sent a cross into the penalty area, but the attempt was blocked and the ball went out. The linesman signals a corner. Corner for Côte d'Ivoire.
8'
Yan Diomandé (Côte d'Ivoire) tried to head a cross towards the edge of the pitch, but the header was inaccurate and went wide of the left post.
5'
Ange-Jean Bonny (Côte d'Ivoire) tried to push forward, but he took a poor touch and lost the ball.
3'
Erling Haaland (Norway) found space around the penalty area and delivered a dangerous header. However, one of the defenders blocked the shot before it reached the goalkeeper.
1'
First half underway. The match has started.
NorwayErling HaalandMartin ØdegaardYan DiomandeWorld CupIvory Coast
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