Ivory Coast vs Norway: Live Text Commentary

Ivory Coast and Norway will face off in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match will kick off on June 30 at 22:00 Tashkent time at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA. Ivory Coast is managed by Emerse Faye, and Norway by Stole Solbakken. The winner of the match will advance to the quarterfinals.

Zamin.uz website will provide live text coverage of the key events of this match. Goals, dangerous opportunities, bookings, substitutions, and other main incidents will be provided promptly.

Ivory Coast finished the group stage in second place behind Germany. Norway also advanced to the playoffs, finishing second in the group containing France.

Ivory Coast starting lineup, 4-1-2-3:

• Goalkeeper: Yahia Fofana

• Defenders: Gislain Konan, Emmanuel Agbadu, Odilon Kossounou, Gela Due

• Midfielders: Ibrahim Sangare, Krist Inao Ulay, Franck Kessie

• Forwards: Nicolas Pepe, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Yan Diomande

Norway starting lineup, 4-2-1-3:

• Goalkeeper: Erlien Nyuland

• Defenders: Markus Holmgreen Pedersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem, David Møller Wolfe

• Midfielders: Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Ødegaard

• Forwards: Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sørloth

Norway rested most of its key players in the final group stage match against France. Erling Haaland, Martin Ødegaard, and Alexander Sørloth have returned to the starting lineup for the clash against Ivory Coast. Ivory Coast has made three changes to their squad.

Information about substitute players and substitutions made during the game will be provided in the live text commentary.