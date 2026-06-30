Asus Introduces New ROG Octopus 7 Router with Wi-Fi 7 Standard

·5·Technology
Asus Introduces New ROG Octopus 7 Router with Wi-Fi 7 Standard

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of its ROG (Republic of Gamers) brand, Asus has unveiled the limited-edition ROG Octopus 7 router. This device attracts attention not only with its unique design but also with the modern Wi-Fi 7 standard and high-speed data transmission capabilities. The new model is specifically developed for gaming enthusiasts and users relying on high performance. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

The device's appearance is designed in an anniversary style, blending black, transparent, gold, and red colors. The chassis is made of semi-transparent acrylic and decorated with decorative patterns. Additionally, the Asus Aura RGB lighting system offers several visual effects, making the router a bright part of any modern interior. Among the design elements, the ROG Slash style and the gold-colored base with commemorative engraving stand out.

Technical Specifications and Wi-Fi 7 Advantages

According to ixbt.com, the ROG Octopus 7 technically supports the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard. Thanks to its tri-band operation capability, the device's total throughput reaches up to 13,000 Mbps. The use of 4096-QAM and MLO (Multi-Link Operation) technologies allows data to be transmitted across multiple bands simultaneously, significantly reducing latency.

The router is equipped with a quad-core Broadcom processor with a clock speed of 2.6 GHz and 2 GB of DDR4 RAM. Such power ensures the device operates stably even under the heaviest loads. This is especially critical for multiplayer online games and streaming videos in 4K/8K format.

The port configuration is also designed at a professional level:

  • Two 10 Gbps high-speed ports;
  • Four 2.5 Gbps ports;
  • Channel aggregation (link aggregation) capability.
This port system allows users to enjoy record speeds not only in wireless but also in wired connections. As interest in Wi-Fi 7 standard devices grows in the Uzbekistan market, this Asus flagship is expected to find its place as a high-end segment representative.

Currently, the new ROG Octopus 7 has gone on sale in the Chinese market at a price of 5,444 yuan (approximately 750 dollars). It is worth noting that due to government subsidies, the price for local buyers may drop to 4,899 yuan. No exact information has been provided yet regarding the device's release date on the global market, including the Central Asian region.

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