Super Mario Bros. Game Sold for Record 3 Million Dollars

Another astonishing record has been set in the world of retrogaming: an unopened Super Mario Bros. game cartridge, nearly 40 years old, found a new owner at auction for 3 million dollars. This deal makes this game the most expensive copy in history and has caused a great stir among collectors. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Sold at Signature Auction, this copy was designed for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) console, and its condition was rated very high by experts. According to Heritage, this copy has a PSA 9.6 A++ rating, which is the highest indicator among the first published and sealed copies.

Notably, the new record exceeds the previous one by nearly 1 million dollars. The previous highest mark was set in 2021, when a copy of Super Mario Bros. was also sold for 2 million dollars. Such growth indicates the increasing investment attractiveness of the retro gaming market.

Rare find and its history

The value of this copy is linked not only to its condition but also to the history of its discovery. It appears that this cartridge was recently found by chance. Most interestingly, an unopened, factory-sealed NES Control Deck console was also preserved along with it. Finds in such a complete set are very rare in the history of technology.

Naturally, this news is also interesting for Uzbek gamers and collectors. Although in our region during the 90s, Dendy, a clone of Nintendo, was more popular, the image of Mario and his adventures became an integral part of childhood for several generations. Today, original NES cartridges are valued like works of art worldwide.

Experts note that interest in classic examples of the gaming industry is growing year by year. Legendary projects like Super Mario Bros. are now seen not just as entertainment products, but as objects of cultural heritage. This 3 million dollar purchase remains one of the largest financial deals in the history of video games.