In the modern financial market, the term artificial intelligence (AI) has become so popular that even sectors with absolutely no connection to technology are trying to use this magic word to attract investor attention. A prime example of this is the actions of the popular US sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). Despite the core of its business being food, the company is emphasizing technological trends in its official documents. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

Experts who analyzed the S-1 IPO documents submitted by Jersey Mike’s encountered an interesting situation. It turns out that this chain, which deals in selling simple sub-sandwiches, used the terms "artificial intelligence" and "AI" a total of 22 times in its report. This figure is considered high even for many pure tech startups. The endless thirst of investors for AI is forcing even fast-food establishments to rethink their strategies.

Technological Risk or Marketing Trick?

Interestingly, Jersey Mike’s did not specify exactly how it intends to use this technology. The company limited itself to a general phrase: "we are beginning to use AI technologies in our business." Most curiously, artificial intelligence was also listed among the factors that could pose a risk to investors. Such "boilerplate" warnings are typically a method companies use to protect themselves legally.

Of course, as a large franchise-based chain, Jersey Mike’s relies on software (mentioned 52 times) and databases (mentioned 112 times). However, industry experts doubt how significant the role of AI is in the process of making a sandwich. This situation is viewed more as an attempt to appear modern and innovative to investors.

Experience of Other Companies and Real Risks

The implementation of AI in the food industry does not always end successfully. For example, the Starbucks chain previously launched an AI tool to calculate product inventory. However, the project was halted because the system made errors and miscalculated. Jersey Mike’s also wants to avoid similar risks, but in their documents, AI-related risks are mentioned even more than weather conditions.

Analysts note that the weather factor was mentioned only 5 times in Jersey Mike’s documents, and real risks such as lightning strikes were not mentioned at all. Meanwhile, in 2021, one of the restaurants in Texas suffered serious damage due to a lightning strike. This indicates that companies are focusing more on popular trends than on real risks.

In conclusion, the example of Jersey Mike’s shows how high the hype surrounding artificial intelligence has reached today. Whether the technology actually brings benefit or not is currently unimportant — the main thing is that it attracts investor attention. At a time when interest in technological solutions is growing in the Uzbekistan market, such international trends can serve as a specific lesson for local entrepreneurs.