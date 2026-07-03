Sandro Tonali moving to Tottenham for £100 million

Italy international midfielder Sandro Tonali is close to continuing his career at London's Tottenham Hotspur. Having impressed at Newcastle United, the player's decision to choose the "Spurs" over offers from giants like Manchester City has become one of the most sensational events of the transfer market. This was reported by Goal.com report says.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Sandro Tonali openly admitted that Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi was the primary factor in his decision. According to him, the conversation with the Italian specialist put an end to all doubts regarding the player's future. The total value of this transfer is expected to be £100 million.

The Roberto De Zerbi factor and family reasons

Explaining his choice, Tonali emphasized that he has known Roberto De Zerbi for a long time and that the coach's vision of football aligns perfectly with his own. "Roberto De Zerbi was a huge factor. I have been following his work for a long time and how he sees football is very close to me. When I spoke with him, I realized I wanted to be right here," the player said.

Furthermore, the midfielder did not hide that family circumstances played an important role in choosing London. After three years at Newcastle, they decided to change their family lifestyle due to having a child. De Zerbi, not only as a compatriot and friend but also as a professional coach, managed to convince Tonali of the project.

Record transfer fee

According to ESPN, Tottenham has agreed to pay £92.5 million as a guaranteed fee and an additional £7.5 million in bonuses. This is a very profitable deal for Newcastle United, as the club purchased Tonali from Milan in 2023 for £55 million. Now the "Magpies" are making a net profit of nearly £45 million from the 26-year-old player.

Sandro Tonali is expected to earn more than £275,000 per week at his new club. The player will fly to London soon to undergo a medical examination and finalize the official details of the contract. He stated that he is parting ways with his former team on friendly terms and that all parties are satisfied with the agreement.

This transfer could be the most expensive signing in Tottenham's club history. The London club, aiming to reach a new level under Roberto De Zerbi, views Tonali as a key figure to strengthen the midfield. Such major transfers within the English Premier League will undoubtedly intensify the competition in the championship.