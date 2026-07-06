Jude Bellingham becomes the hero of the match against Mexico

England national team midfielder Jude Bellingham was named the best player of the match against Mexico in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

The "Three Lions" won 3-2 in an intense and goal-filled encounter. The Real Madrid player played a decisive role in England's success.

Bellingham scores a brace

In the match against Mexico, Jude Bellingham found the back of the opponent's net twice.

His brace helped England overcome a difficult situation and secure a ticket to the quarterfinals. Based on the match results, the midfielder was rightfully named the best player on the pitch.

Best player for the second time

Notably, this is the second time Bellingham has received such recognition in this World Cup.

He was previously named the best player of the match in the game against Ghana. This result shows that Jude's leadership role within the England squad is growing even further.

Quarterfinal opponent — Norway

The England national team will face Norway in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals.

The match is scheduled to begin on July 12 at 02:00 Tashkent time.

Now fans are expecting another big performance from Bellingham. The opponent is Norway, and the stage is even bigger — in short, the next test for Jude is ready.