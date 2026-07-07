US national team head coach: "We were not on the pitch against Belgium"

US national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino spoke openly about the reasons for the defeat following the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match against Belgium.

The US lost 1-4 and bid farewell to the tournament. The Argentine specialist emphasized that the team seemed unprepared for the game and that he takes full responsibility for the result.

"We couldn't get into the game from the start"

According to Pochettino, the US was unable to show its game from the very first minutes of the match.

"Everyone saw it, we couldn't get into the game from the start. It was as if we weren't on the pitch for this match," he said.

Although the US managed to level the score at 1-1, they conceded another goal in the very next attack and handed control of the game to the opponent.

"Belgium was stronger than us"

The US coach acknowledged the opponent's victory and stated that he did not want to look for excuses for the defeat.

"I congratulate the Belgium national team, they were stronger than us. This was not our day. There is no need to look for excuses," said Pochettino.

In his opinion, the US failed to demonstrate a level of play consistent with its capabilities.

The team must learn from the defeat

Pochettino said the main task now is to analyze the game deeply and understand why the team was not as prepared as it had been for previous matches.

"We need to learn. This is a process of analysis, drawing lessons, and understanding why we couldn't prepare for this game like we did for previous ones," the coach said.

He noted that there could be several reasons for the defeat, but the simplest answer is that neither the team nor individual players performed well that day.

"I take responsibility"

Instead of blaming the team after the defeat, Pochettino personally took responsibility.

"I take responsibility for this. We need to analyze the situation deeply and understand that this is neither our usual game nor our style," he said.

The heavy defeat against Belgium marked the end of the World Cup for the US. Now, the team faces serious analysis and new conclusions rather than excuses.