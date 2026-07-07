US national team head coach: "We were not on the pitch against Belgium"

·0·Sport
US national team head coach: "We were not on the pitch against Belgium"

US national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino spoke openly about the reasons for the defeat following the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match against Belgium.

The US lost 1-4 and bid farewell to the tournament. The Argentine specialist emphasized that the team seemed unprepared for the game and that he takes full responsibility for the result.

"We couldn't get into the game from the start"

According to Pochettino, the US was unable to show its game from the very first minutes of the match.

"Everyone saw it, we couldn't get into the game from the start. It was as if we weren't on the pitch for this match," he said.

Although the US managed to level the score at 1-1, they conceded another goal in the very next attack and handed control of the game to the opponent.

"Belgium was stronger than us"

The US coach acknowledged the opponent's victory and stated that he did not want to look for excuses for the defeat.

"I congratulate the Belgium national team, they were stronger than us. This was not our day. There is no need to look for excuses," said Pochettino.

In his opinion, the US failed to demonstrate a level of play consistent with its capabilities.

The team must learn from the defeat

Pochettino said the main task now is to analyze the game deeply and understand why the team was not as prepared as it had been for previous matches.

"We need to learn. This is a process of analysis, drawing lessons, and understanding why we couldn't prepare for this game like we did for previous ones," the coach said.

He noted that there could be several reasons for the defeat, but the simplest answer is that neither the team nor individual players performed well that day.

"I take responsibility"

Instead of blaming the team after the defeat, Pochettino personally took responsibility.

"I take responsibility for this. We need to analyze the situation deeply and understand that this is neither our usual game nor our style," he said.

The heavy defeat against Belgium marked the end of the World Cup for the US. Now, the team faces serious analysis and new conclusions rather than excuses.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Ronaldo shares emotional thoughts after the match against SpainRonaldo shares emotional thoughts after the match against SpainToday, 10:372026 World Cup Round of 16: Belgium thrash USA to reach quarterfinals2026 World Cup Round of 16: Belgium thrash USA to reach quarterfinalsToday, 10:34Cristiano Ronaldo: "I leave with a clear conscience"Cristiano Ronaldo: "I leave with a clear conscience"Today, 10:15Rodri admits his mistake in the match against PortugalRodri admits his mistake in the match against PortugalToday, 10:03Follow the Argentina vs Egypt match with usFollow the Argentina vs Egypt match with usToday, 09:52Ronaldo and Yamal: The Iconic Image of the Spain vs Portugal MatchRonaldo and Yamal: The Iconic Image of the Spain vs Portugal MatchToday, 09:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan